Ukraine sets export quotas on key agricultural products

Kyiv, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukraine, one of the world's top wheat producers, has set export restrictions on the crop and other agricultural products, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.

According to a government decree published Sunday evening, a license issued by the authorities is now required in order to export wheat, poultry meat, eggs and sunflower oil.

Quotas were also introduced for the export of cattle and beef, salt, sugar, oats, buckwheat, rye and millet.

The conflict has pushed wheat prices higher as Russia is the world's top exporter of the cereal and Ukraine is the fourth according to estimates by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).