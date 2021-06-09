UrduPoint.com
UN Says Livestock-based Diets Key To Tackling Global Malnutrition Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:48 PM

Sustainable consumption of livestock-based diets including meat, eggs, and milk should be prioritized in order to combat malnutrition affecting pregnant mothers and children in low-income countries, UN Nutrition said in a new report launched in Nairobi on Wednesday

Titled "Livestock-Derived Foods and Sustainable Healthy Diets," the report says that resource-constrained households should be encouraged to consume animal-based proteins in order to reduce undernourishment and stunting.

Stineke Oenema, the executive secretary of UN Nutrition, a United Nations inter-agency coordination and collaboration mechanism for nutrition at the global and country levels, said that livestock-based diets have the potential to cushion low-income communities from malnutrition that impairs the physical and cognitive development of children.

"Overall, the evidence shows that context is key when we consider the role of food from livestock in our diets," she said.

More Stories From Agriculture

