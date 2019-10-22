UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Adopts Strategy To Provide Certified Seeds

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:03 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad adopts strategy to provide certified seeds

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has devised a strategy to provide certified seeds of various crops to farmers for getting better yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has devised a strategy to provide certified seeds of various crops to farmers for getting better yield.

This was stated by Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) UAF Director Prof. Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Zaheer while giving briefing to Mid-Career Management Course Officers of National Institute of Management Peshawar during their visit to the University.

Dr. Zaheer said on the direction of UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf, the agricultural scientists were trying hard to develop affordable and practicable agricultural technologies and agronomic packages for small farming community.

He said the university faculty of Agri Engineering and Technology was developing new implements through reverse engineering for small farmers so that they could achieve maximum potential of productivity by utilizing innovative technologies.

The ORIC Director told the guests that the university scientists had got approved two new varieties of Brassica and Quinoa for cultivation on mass level.

He said, "We have already got patented mastitis vaccine which is being sold throughout the country to reduce the chances of infection in milch animals".

He was of the view that the university was striving hard to obtain a position among the top 500 hundred best universities of the globe.

Chief Instructor NIM Peshawar Abdul Sattar while expressing his views about the university's role said being a pioneering institution in the field of agricultural education, the UAF had played a pivotal role in a bid to produce competent human resource for up-gradation of livestock and agricultural sector.

He stressed the need for developing collaboration among all agricultural universities of five provinces in order to obtain better results for enhancement of maximum yield potential.

Dean Social Sciences Dr. Mehmood Ahmad Randhawa, and Dean Faculty of food and Home Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt briefed the guests regarding innovative technologies developed by the University Scientists.

