University of Agriculture Faisalabad launches tree plantation drive

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:17 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday kicked off tree plantation drive, during which 500,000 trees would be planted in the campus.

The university also opened a bookfair in connection with week long independence day celebrations.

Commissioner Faisalabad Mahmood Javed Bhatti along with UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf inaugurated the week.

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner stressed the need for public participation in Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan plantation campaign in order to address the issue of emerging challenges including climate changes etc.

He said the government was making efforts to control pollution and free-of-cost plants were being provided to people under the forest department.

Talking about bookfair, he said that it was an effort to connect young generation with our rich history. He said that books about national heroes would help youth to reconnect with glorious achievement. UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the Independence Day celebrations would continue for a week which brought many enthusiast programmes.

