KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :University of Karachi KU ) has arranged a seminar on Wednesday to discuss Karachi 's environmental issues and also to launch a 3-day plantation campaign.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab will be the chief guest and KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi will chair the event, which will start at Karachi University business school Auditorium at 09:30 am, said a press release.

KU's all the departments, centers and institutions of the varsity have prepared a program to participate in the tree plantation drive along with students and faculty members.

On Thursday, at 9:30 am, KU will also hold session on rise in the number of student's suicide and their reasons at its School of Law.

Former Federal law minister Barrister Shahida Jameel and former caretaker federal minister and human rights activist Ansar Burney will be the chief guests.

Students and their parents will also be engaged during the session to discuss the issue.