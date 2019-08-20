UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi To Discuss Karachi's Environmental Issues On Aug 21

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:31 PM

University of Karachi to discuss Karachi's environmental issues on Aug 21

University of Karachi (KU) has arranged a seminar on Wednesday to discuss Karachi's environmental issues and also to launch a 3-day plantation campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :University of Karachi (KU) has arranged a seminar on Wednesday to discuss Karachi's environmental issues and also to launch a 3-day plantation campaign.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab will be the chief guest and KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi will chair the event, which will start at Karachi University business school Auditorium at 09:30 am, said a press release.

KU's all the departments, centers and institutions of the varsity have prepared a program to participate in the tree plantation drive along with students and faculty members.

On Thursday, at 9:30 am, KU will also hold session on rise in the number of student's suicide and their reasons at its School of Law.

Former Federal law minister Barrister Shahida Jameel and former caretaker federal minister and human rights activist Ansar Burney will be the chief guests.

Students and their parents will also be engaged during the session to discuss the issue.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Business Law Minister Student Suicide Karachi University Event All

Recent Stories

372 applications for national elections received i ..

48 minutes ago

Northampton University, University of Karachi like ..

2 minutes ago

Atiq in command in 2nd Jinnah Golf Tour 2019

2 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Says EU Will Weigh 'Practical Sol ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh High Court directs NAB to conduct inquiry in ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews PITB performance

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.