University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences holds stakeholders meeting for promotion of fisheries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) City Campus organised a meeting of stakeholders of Industry Liaison Working Group Fisheries and Aquaculture for promotion of fisheries and aquaculture sector in Punjab.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the meeting, while Director General, Department of Fisheries Punjab, Dr Sikander Hayyat, professionals, fish farmers, representative from fish feed industries and the UVAS faculty members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof Pasha said that the government was focusing on fishery sector, which had been neglected in the past.

He said that private sector's collaboration would be necessary and it would play a leading role in development of fishery sector. He said aim of the meeting was to provide a platform to stakeholders where they could discuss various important issues, major constraints, requirements and challenges to cater to the growing needs of population in the country.

He said that the UVAS would make next fishery conference more result-oriented by applying innovative knowledge for the fish farming community, fish feed industry, professionals and also aquaculture sector development in the country.

The VC also shared the benefits of school meal programme and its enormous results to attract students towards school and to curb malnutrition issues.

Dr Sikander Hayyat spoke about the initiatives of three projects worth Rs13.7 billion, taken by the government of Pakistan for promotion of incubate shrimps farming, cage fish culture and boost Trout fish farming to strengthen the fisheries and aquaculture sector in Pakistan.

An open discussion was held and all participants put forward various suggestions for development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector. They called for working for development of different indigenous fish species of Pakistan. They also suggested for arranging workshops, seminars, symposiums and conferences at national and international level to impart practical knowledge to farmers and professionals in future. They also discussed future planning.