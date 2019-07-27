UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Holds Stakeholders Meeting For Promotion Of Fisheries

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:28 AM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences holds stakeholders meeting for promotion of fisheries

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) City Campus organised a meeting of stakeholders of Industry Liaison Working Group Fisheries and Aquaculture for promotion of fisheries and aquaculture sector in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) City Campus organised a meeting of stakeholders of Industry Liaison Working Group Fisheries and Aquaculture for promotion of fisheries and aquaculture sector in Punjab.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the meeting, while Director General, Department of Fisheries Punjab, Dr Sikander Hayyat, professionals, fish farmers, representative from fish feed industries and the UVAS faculty members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof Pasha said that the government was focusing on fishery sector, which had been neglected in the past.

He said that private sector's collaboration would be necessary and it would play a leading role in development of fishery sector. He said aim of the meeting was to provide a platform to stakeholders where they could discuss various important issues, major constraints, requirements and challenges to cater to the growing needs of population in the country.

He said that the UVAS would make next fishery conference more result-oriented by applying innovative knowledge for the fish farming community, fish feed industry, professionals and also aquaculture sector development in the country.

The VC also shared the benefits of school meal programme and its enormous results to attract students towards school and to curb malnutrition issues.

Dr Sikander Hayyat spoke about the initiatives of three projects worth Rs13.7 billion, taken by the government of Pakistan for promotion of incubate shrimps farming, cage fish culture and boost Trout fish farming to strengthen the fisheries and aquaculture sector in Pakistan.

An open discussion was held and all participants put forward various suggestions for development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector. They called for working for development of different indigenous fish species of Pakistan. They also suggested for arranging workshops, seminars, symposiums and conferences at national and international level to impart practical knowledge to farmers and professionals in future. They also discussed future planning.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences All From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

16 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

16 minutes ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

16 minutes ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

16 minutes ago

Wimbledon teen star Coco returns in Washington qua ..

16 minutes ago

Twenty-five babies' bodies found in I.Coast cemete ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.