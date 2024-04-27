UoA, Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat sign MoU to promote mutual coop

A solemn ceremony was held here Saturday in connection with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Directorate of Farm, University of Agriculture (UoA), Peshawar and the Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat, China

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A solemn ceremony was held here Saturday in connection with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Directorate of Farm, University of Agriculture (UoA), Peshawar and the Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat, China.

Vice Chancellor of Agricultural University Peshawar Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht and Director of Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat, China Prof. Dr. Zhang Shengquan signed the agreement.

Director Farm, UoA Professor Dr. Muhammad Arif was also present on this occasion.

The purpose of the MoU is to promote mutual cooperation between the two institutions for future partnership for academic and research agreements.

The agreement between Pakistan and China includes development of low water-use wheat hybrids, provision of facilities for wheat seeds and testing, exchange of faculty, students, research materials and information, support through availability of related technologies, research equipment, joint Integrating innovative efforts into research projects.

The agreement will specifically focus on the following areas: Management of human resources in all relevant areas of mutual interest in hybrid wheat and related sciences, diffusion of innovative and adaptive techniques, technologies, provision of training facilities for staff, development of new laboratory equipment, instruments for educational and research purposes.

Support and provision of facilities in distribution and supply, support in development of institutional infrastructure, provision of facilities for graduate and post-graduate studies and post-doctoral research programmes, facilities for short-term technical training programs for technical staff and other employees of universities. Provision of and joint and collaborative research projects and implementation will be initiated.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht while explaining about the ongoing curricular and co-curricular activities in the university said that the students who graduated from the University of Agriculture Peshawar are serving in agriculture and livestock and other important fields at national and international level and agriculture and are playing their role in the development of livestock and it is hoped that this agreement will lead the UoA Peshawar, Pakistan and the Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat, China on the path of development.

Dean Faculty of Crop Production Sciences Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Khalil, Dean Faculty of Nutrition Sciences Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ayub, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman, Chairman Department of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Habib Akbar, Heads of Departments and Administrative Officers. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Arif and Prof. Dr. Zhang Shengquan congratulated for signing the successful agreement.