Urea price in international market Rs10,000 per bag, in Pakistan only Rs 1700: Fawad Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the price of a urea bag in international market was Rs 10,000.

In a tweet, he said that the official price of a urea bag in Pakistan was just Rs 1700 while in black market it was being sold at Rs 2200.

He said that Pakistan had to import DAP fertilizer and the government had no control over its price.

Fawad said that farmers earned additional Rs 400 billion on five major crops due to the government's policies. "What else should the government do" he questioned.