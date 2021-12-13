UrduPoint.com

Urea Price In International Market Rs10,000 Per Bag, In Pakistan Only Rs 1700: Fawad Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 12:56 PM

Urea price in international market Rs10,000 per bag, in Pakistan only Rs 1700: Fawad Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the price of a urea bag in international market was Rs 10,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the price of a urea bag in international market was Rs 10,000.

In a tweet, he said that the official price of a urea bag in Pakistan was just Rs 1700 while in black market it was being sold at Rs 2200.

He said that Pakistan had to import DAP fertilizer and the government had no control over its price.

Fawad said that farmers earned additional Rs 400 billion on five major crops due to the government's policies. "What else should the government do" he questioned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Price Market Government Billion

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister of Internal ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister of Internal Affairs

2 minutes ago
 NATO's Not Responding to Russia on Security Guaran ..

NATO's Not Responding to Russia on Security Guarantees Fraught With Confrontatio ..

2 minutes ago
 PNCA announces to continue 'Drawing Painting' clas ..

PNCA announces to continue 'Drawing Painting' classes

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan first PM to launch Health Card: Farrukh ..

Imran Khan first PM to launch Health Card: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Public Security o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Public Security of Sri Lanka

17 minutes ago
 After deadly tornadoes, stricken Kentucky town org ..

After deadly tornadoes, stricken Kentucky town organizes to help their own

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.