UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 01:08 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Saturday, with corn dropping and wheat and soybean rising

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Saturday, with corn dropping and wheat and soybean rising.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 4.25 cents, or 0.76 percent, to settle at 5.52 U.S. Dollars per bushel. September wheat rose 20.5 cents, or 3.05 percent, to settle at 6.925 dollars per bushel. November soybean gained 11.75 cents, or 0.85 percent, to settle at 13.9175 dollars per bushel.

Wheat extends its bull run on Russian yield downgrades, the Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

Spring wheat has scored new rally highs as model guidance has extended warmth and complete dryness in southern Canada into July 26.

China bought 134,000 tons of U.S. soft red winter (SRW) wheat.

Massive logistical issues will continue to plague Argentina, with Paraguay declaring low river levels as a state of emergency.

Weather forecast shows it is drier across Minnesota and the Central Midwest. Excessive warmth is returning to the Central and Northern Plains next Tuesday to Friday. A cooler but very dry pattern will evolve across the Central and Eastern Midwest beyond the next 48 hours.

Related Topics

Russia Canada Company Argentina Paraguay Chicago Board Of Trade July September November December Wheat

Recent Stories

Italy's exports recover to pre-pandemic levels: re ..

4 seconds ago

Heat waves in northwestern U.S. lead to surging il ..

36 seconds ago

Hungary to introduce 3rd COVID-19 vaccine jab: PM

37 seconds ago

Ceremony on 'World Youth Skills' held

39 seconds ago

Turkey reports 6,918 daily COVID-19 cases

41 seconds ago

Pakistan, US, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan agree to est ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.