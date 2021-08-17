UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 02:37 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with corn and wheat slipping and soybean rising slightly

CHICAGO, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with corn and wheat slipping and soybean rising slightly.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 4.25 cents, or 0.74 percent, to settle at 5.6875 Dollars per bushel. September wheat lost 1.75 cents, or 0.23 percent, to settle at 7.605 dollars per bushel. November soybean rose 3.25 cents, or 0.24 percent, to settle at 13.6825 dollars per bushel.

The Pro Farmer Tour is uncovering strong yield potential in Ohio and portions of South Dakota, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

Amid lackluster demand, the results of the tour could cause CBOT selling into the coming weekend with rain in the forecast for the Northern Plains and Western Midwest.

AgResource forecast a choppy/mixed trade with China underpinning the soybean market on breaks due to pricing.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weekly export inspections were 29.7 million bushels of corn, 16.2 million bushels of wheat and 10.2 million bushels of soybeans. The soybean exports were larger than expected while corn and wheat were slightly less.

Related Topics

Exports China Agriculture Company Chicago Board Of Trade September November December Market Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Afghanistan issue: Pakistan to remain closely enga ..

Afghanistan issue: Pakistan to remain closely engaged with int’l partners

2 minutes ago
 Two robbers held after encounter

Two robbers held after encounter

43 seconds ago
 Turkey reports 18,163 new COVID-19 cases, tally ne ..

Turkey reports 18,163 new COVID-19 cases, tally nears 6.1 mln

45 seconds ago
 Brazil reports 434 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reports 434 more COVID-19 deaths

48 seconds ago
 Tazia genre: a holy replica of 'victory over evil' ..

Tazia genre: a holy replica of 'victory over evil'

4 minutes ago
 Thailand reports daily record of 239 COVID-19 deat ..

Thailand reports daily record of 239 COVID-19 deaths

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.