U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with corn and wheat slipping and soybean rising slightly.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 4.25 cents, or 0.74 percent, to settle at 5.6875 Dollars per bushel. September wheat lost 1.75 cents, or 0.23 percent, to settle at 7.605 dollars per bushel. November soybean rose 3.25 cents, or 0.24 percent, to settle at 13.6825 dollars per bushel.

The Pro Farmer Tour is uncovering strong yield potential in Ohio and portions of South Dakota, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

Amid lackluster demand, the results of the tour could cause CBOT selling into the coming weekend with rain in the forecast for the Northern Plains and Western Midwest.

AgResource forecast a choppy/mixed trade with China underpinning the soybean market on breaks due to pricing.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weekly export inspections were 29.7 million bushels of corn, 16.2 million bushels of wheat and 10.2 million bushels of soybeans. The soybean exports were larger than expected while corn and wheat were slightly less.