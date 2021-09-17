U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn slipping and wheat and soybean rising

CHICAGO, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn slipping and wheat and soybean rising.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 4 cents, or 0.75 percent, to settle at 5.295 Dollars per bushel. December wheat rose 0.75 cents, or 0.11 percent, to settle at 7.13 dollars per bushel. November soybean gained 1.5 cents, or 0.12 percent, to settle at 12.96 dollars per bushel.

CBOT futures were flat in mediocre volume. Fresh input is lacking and the trade now waits on additional yield results from the principal Midwest and for Gulf loading capacity to expand in the weeks ahead, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

With international markets staying firm, a lasting recovery lies ahead, and the intensity of which will be determined by combined data and Gulf loadings in the next 30 days. AgResource holds that breaks remain buying opportunities for end users.

Corn sales through week ending Sept. 9 totaled a meager 10 million bushels, as against 36 million bushels in the previous week; soybean sales totaled 46 million bushels, as against 54 million bushels in the prior week; all-wheat sales totaled 23 million bushels, as against 14 million bushels.