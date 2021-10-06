U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICAGO, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with corn and wheat dropping and soybeans rising.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 3.25 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at 5.375 Dollars per bushel. December wheat lost 11.75 cents, or 1.55 percent, to settle at 7.4475 dollars per bushel. November soybean rose 14.75 cents, or 1.19 percent, to settle at 12.505 dollars per bushel.

Wheat dropped as Paris December wheat futures went down 3.

75 Euros to 261.50 euros, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its October crop report next Tuesday, when U.S. corn/soybean harvest will be 50 percent completed. U.S. and Ukraine farmers are not selling newly harvested corn.

China will be returning from its weeklong Golden Week holiday late this week.

It will be dry across the Plains and slightly wetter across Illinois and Indiana in the next 10 days. An above normal temperature pattern is forecast