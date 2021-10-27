UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 01:23 PM

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with corn and soybean rising and wheat slipping

The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 5.5 cents, or 1.02 percent, to settle at 5.435 U.S. Dollars per bushel. December wheat fell 7.25 cents, or 0.95 percent, to settle at 7.5225 dollars per bushel. January soybean gained 0.5 cents, or 0.04 percent, to settle at 12.475 dollars per bushel.

Rising energy values and inflation are in the background of CBOT prices which produces buying on breaks. Margins for ethanol producers and soybean crushers are near record highs. AgResource holds a seasonal rally is underway that should top in early 2022, with March corn futures likely rising above 6 dollars for a winter seasonal high.

