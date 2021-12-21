UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:21 PM

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Monday, with corn slipping and wheat and soybean rising

The most active corn contract for March delivery fell 2.25 cents, or 0.38 percent, to settle at 5.91 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat climbed 2.75 cents, or 0.35 percent, to settle at 7.

7775 dollars per bushel. March soybean rose 6.25 cents, or 0.49 percent, to settle at 12.9475 dollars per bushel.

Soybean and wheat posted gains on parched southern Brazilian and Argentine weather forecasts, while corn sagged on macro financial market considerations. Chicago-based research company holds that South American weather will be more important than Omicron to longer term CBOT price direction.

