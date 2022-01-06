UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 02:10 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with corn and wheat dropping and soybean rising slightly

CHICAGO, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with corn and wheat dropping and soybean rising slightly.

The most active corn contract for March delivery fell 7.25 cents, or 1.19 percent, to settle at 6.0225 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat shed 9.25 cents, or 1.2 percent, to settle at 7.6075 dollars per bushel. March soybean rose 5 cents, or 0.36 percent, to settle at 13.9475 dollars per bushel.

Parched Argentine, Southern Brazilian weather, the index fund rebalance and U.

S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) January Crop Report are now in focus, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

Two steps forward and one step back has been the theme of early 2022 CBOT trading. South American crop sizes are in retreat, and a bullish CBOT outlook is maintained. AgResource doubts that wheat has scored its seasonal high with the break providing another importer opportunity. This is no place for new sales with bull trends intact.

Related Topics

Weather Agriculture Company Chicago Board Of Trade January March Wheat

Recent Stories

Lahore’s air quality improves after rainfall

Lahore’s air quality improves after rainfall

24 minutes ago
 China to complete building of space station in 202 ..

China to complete building of space station in 2022

3 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong stocks close higher

3 minutes ago
 PBM to establish 13 more Panagahs in 2022

PBM to establish 13 more Panagahs in 2022

9 minutes ago
 Messi tests negative for COVID-19, already back in ..

Messi tests negative for COVID-19, already back in Paris

9 minutes ago
 MoMA, KJP to provide soft loans for capacity build ..

MoMA, KJP to provide soft loans for capacity building of Balochistan's fishermen ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.