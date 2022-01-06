U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with corn and wheat dropping and soybean rising slightly

CHICAGO, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with corn and wheat dropping and soybean rising slightly.

The most active corn contract for March delivery fell 7.25 cents, or 1.19 percent, to settle at 6.0225 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat shed 9.25 cents, or 1.2 percent, to settle at 7.6075 dollars per bushel. March soybean rose 5 cents, or 0.36 percent, to settle at 13.9475 dollars per bushel.

Parched Argentine, Southern Brazilian weather, the index fund rebalance and U.

S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) January Crop Report are now in focus, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

Two steps forward and one step back has been the theme of early 2022 CBOT trading. South American crop sizes are in retreat, and a bullish CBOT outlook is maintained. AgResource doubts that wheat has scored its seasonal high with the break providing another importer opportunity. This is no place for new sales with bull trends intact.