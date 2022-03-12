UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

March 12, 2022

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn and wheat rising and soybean falling

The most active corn contract for May delivery rose 6.75 cents, or 0.89 percent, to settle at 7.625 U.S. Dollars per bushel. May wheat gained 19.5 cents, or 1.79 percent, to settle at 11.065 dollars per bushel. May soybean fell 10.25 cents, or 0.

61 percent, to settle at 16.76 dollars per bushel.

Wheat was the upside leader as traders doubt that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will end anytime soon. The United States is seen as a reliable supplier of grain, oilseeds and vegoils to the world as a host of other countries halt their agricultural exports. Chicago-based research company AgResource stays bullish with Central U.S. weather conditions to grow in importance in the weeks ahead for CBOT.

