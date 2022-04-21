U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with corn and soybean rising and wheat falling

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with corn and soybean rising and wheat falling.

The most active corn contract for July delivery rose 10.25 cents, or 1.28 percent, to settle at 8.1 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat fell 11.5 cents, or 1.04 percent, to settle at 10.975 dollars per bushel. July soybean gained 25.25 cents, or 1.49 percent, to settle at 17.17 dollars per bushel.

Wheat has been the day's dog as the charts turn down and U.

S. wheat is noncompetitive in the world trade. It is the EU wheat market that traders are focusing on.

As speculative inflows are modest, Chicago-based research company AgResource warned against chasing corn and soybean futures rallies.

U.S. ethanol production slipped to its lowest level since September amid lack of railcars and tankers to move supply. The cut in rail availability is having a negative impact on U.S. ethanol weekly production.