UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Fall

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 04:22 PM

U.S. agricultural futures fall

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Friday, led by corn

CHICAGO, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Friday, led by corn.

The most active corn contract for December delivery plunged 13.75 cents, or 2.5 percent, to settle at 5.37 Dollars per bushel. December wheat lost 14.5 cents, or 1.95 percent, to settle at 7.2825 dollars per bushel. November soybean fell 29.25 cents, or 2.22 percent, to settle at 12.9075 dollars per bushel.

CBOT futures sank on fund selling, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

December corn fell to key support at 5.30-5.40 dollars with Chinese purchase orders said to be resting between 5.20-5.30 dollars. China has been asking for U.S. corn offers in recent days, but no cash purchase can be confirmed.

Corn is a liquidating market in the past 2 days as fund managers sell.

Canadian durum prices have been extremely volatile in recent days as supply shortages loom. Durum prices traded as high as 14.80 dollars per bushel late Thursday. Estimates of the Canadian wheat crop are in decline to 21 million metric tons for all wheat.

Weather forecast offers slightly more rain for Iowa late in the 10 day forecast. Rains have started to fall across the Northern Plains. The weekend rain targets include the Dakotas, Western Minnesota, and Western Iowa. Rain will cover 65 percent to 70 percent of the Central U.S. through next Friday. The coming rainfall for the Plains will help stabilize crop yields.

Related Topics

China Company Chicago Board Of Trade November December Market All Wheat Million Rains

Recent Stories

RTA announces plan to transport Expo 2020 visitors ..

RTA announces plan to transport Expo 2020 visitors from various emirates

12 minutes ago
 Pre-season training camp for white-ball players to ..

Pre-season training camp for white-ball players to commence on Sunday

13 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 16,694 new COVID-19 cases, total ..

Philippines logs 16,694 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,824,051

2 minutes ago
 Russia adds 21,000 COVID-19 infections

Russia adds 21,000 COVID-19 infections

2 minutes ago
 Troops martyr 3 more youth in IIOJK, toll rises to ..

Troops martyr 3 more youth in IIOJK, toll rises to 6 in three days

2 minutes ago
 Hungary wins women's doubles in first European WTT ..

Hungary wins women's doubles in first European WTT

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.