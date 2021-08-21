U.S. agricultural futures fall

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Friday, led by corn

CHICAGO, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Friday, led by corn.

The most active corn contract for December delivery plunged 13.75 cents, or 2.5 percent, to settle at 5.37 Dollars per bushel. December wheat lost 14.5 cents, or 1.95 percent, to settle at 7.2825 dollars per bushel. November soybean fell 29.25 cents, or 2.22 percent, to settle at 12.9075 dollars per bushel.

CBOT futures sank on fund selling, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

December corn fell to key support at 5.30-5.40 dollars with Chinese purchase orders said to be resting between 5.20-5.30 dollars. China has been asking for U.S. corn offers in recent days, but no cash purchase can be confirmed.

Corn is a liquidating market in the past 2 days as fund managers sell.

Canadian durum prices have been extremely volatile in recent days as supply shortages loom. Durum prices traded as high as 14.80 dollars per bushel late Thursday. Estimates of the Canadian wheat crop are in decline to 21 million metric tons for all wheat.

Weather forecast offers slightly more rain for Iowa late in the 10 day forecast. Rains have started to fall across the Northern Plains. The weekend rain targets include the Dakotas, Western Minnesota, and Western Iowa. Rain will cover 65 percent to 70 percent of the Central U.S. through next Friday. The coming rainfall for the Plains will help stabilize crop yields.