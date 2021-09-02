UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Fall

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:17 PM

CHICAGO, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Tuesday, led by corn.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 11.5 cents, or 2.15 percent, to settle at 5.2275 Dollars per bushel. December wheat lost 8 cents, or 1.11 percent, to settle at 7.1425 dollars per bushel.

November soybean slipped 14.75 cents, or 1.14 percent, to settle at 12.7775 dollars per bushel.

CBOT futures kept dropping on fund selling amid the continued worry over when U.S. Gulf export facilities will come back online. There simply is no cash export market in the Gulf, as assessments of Gulf loadout facilities are ongoing, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

The big worry is when power will be restored.

