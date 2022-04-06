UrduPoint.com

U.S Agricultural Futures Fall

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 02:34 PM

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Wednesday, led by soybean

The most active corn contract for May delivery fell 13.75 cents, or 1.84 percent, to settle at 7.35 U.S. Dollars per bushel. May wheat shed 21.5 cents, or 2.14 percent, to settle at 9.845 dollars per bushel.

May soybean plunged 35.5 cents, or 2.19 percent, to settle at 15.8275 dollars per bushel.

Soybeans have pushed to the downside on long liquidation. Bullish price trends prevail, but few are willing to chase December corn above 7.00 dollars per bushel. Chicago-based research company AgResource sees limited downside risk in soybeans/soyoil/wheat following this decline, and suggests buying breaks.

