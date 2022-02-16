U.S. agricultural futures fall 16th Feb, 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell sharply on Tuesday, led by corn

CHICAGO, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell sharply on Tuesday, led by corn.

The most active corn contract for March delivery plunged 17.75 cents, or 2.71 percent, to settle at 6.38 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat lost 19.5 cents, or 2.44 percent, to settle at 7.7975 dollars per bushel. March soybean shed 18.75 cents, or 1.19 percent, to settle at 15.5125 dollars per bushel.

CBOT futures were sharply lower in thin volume as grain market shed geopolitical risk premium.

Russia's decision to reduce troop numbers in Belarus has eased concerns over regional grain flows. Wheat futures have fallen to major chart-based support, which is expected to hold amid threatening South American weather, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

Soybeans have been the best relative performer following massive trimming of yield in Rio Grand do Sul. The government there now pegs RGDS's soybean harvest at 11 million metric tons, compared to CONAB's mid-February estimate of 13.8 million metric tons.