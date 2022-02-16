UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Fall 16th Feb, 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 03:31 PM

U.S. agricultural futures fall 16th Feb, 2022

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell sharply on Tuesday, led by corn

CHICAGO, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell sharply on Tuesday, led by corn.

The most active corn contract for March delivery plunged 17.75 cents, or 2.71 percent, to settle at 6.38 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat lost 19.5 cents, or 2.44 percent, to settle at 7.7975 dollars per bushel. March soybean shed 18.75 cents, or 1.19 percent, to settle at 15.5125 dollars per bushel.

CBOT futures were sharply lower in thin volume as grain market shed geopolitical risk premium.

Russia's decision to reduce troop numbers in Belarus has eased concerns over regional grain flows. Wheat futures have fallen to major chart-based support, which is expected to hold amid threatening South American weather, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

Soybeans have been the best relative performer following massive trimming of yield in Rio Grand do Sul. The government there now pegs RGDS's soybean harvest at 11 million metric tons, compared to CONAB's mid-February estimate of 13.8 million metric tons.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Company Belarus Chicago Board Of Trade March Market Government Wheat Best Million

Recent Stories

PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

25 minutes ago
 Dutch gov't lifts most COVID-19 measures as countr ..

Dutch gov't lifts most COVID-19 measures as country returns to "normal"

6 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar slips ahead of Fed minutes

U.S. dollar slips ahead of Fed minutes

6 minutes ago
 Indian paramilitary vehicle hits, injures woman in ..

Indian paramilitary vehicle hits, injures woman in Srinagar

11 minutes ago
 IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

40 minutes ago
 Olympic snowboard king Su Yiming showcases a more ..

Olympic snowboard king Su Yiming showcases a more confident China

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>