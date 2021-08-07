U.S. agricultural futures rise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICAGO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Saturday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 3.5 cents, or 0.63 percent, to settle at 5.565 Dollars per bushel. September wheat gained 6.25 cents, or 0.88 percent, to settle at 7.19 dollars per bushel. November soybean climbed 8.25 cents, or 0.62 percent, to settle at 13.

3675 dollars per bushel.

Soybean futures rallied on China's purchase of 8-10 cargoes of new U.S. soybean. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced another 2 cargoes of U.S. soybeans sold to China, which offers additional confirmation that China is back securing U.S. soybeans. Brazilian FOB soybeans for September/October have rallied to 1.60 dollars, which means that U.S. soybeans are the cheapest in the world. U.S. corn is about to capture that same crown in a few weeks.