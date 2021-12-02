UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Rise

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:21 PM

U.S. agricultural futures rise

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Wednesday, led by soybean

CHICAGO, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Wednesday, led by soybean.

The most active corn contract for March delivery rose 4 cents, or 0.7 percent, to settle at 5.715 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat climbed 3.25 cents, or 0.41 percent, to settle at 7.905 dollars per bushel. January soybean gained 11 cents, or 0.9 percent, to settle at 12.2825 dollars per bushel.

Corn and soybean led the advance as short- and long-term weather outlooks in Argentina and southern Brazil turn worrisomely dry. Volatility will stay elevated for the foreseeable futures, but Chicago-based research company AgResource maintains that breaks from current prices will be brief and shallow.

Money flow and macro market activity will have an outsized impact on agricultural price determination into late year. The market cannot tolerate additional exporter supply dislocation.

U.S. ethanol production through the week ending Nov. 26 totaled 304 million gallons, as against 317 million gallons in the previous week and the lowest level since early October. Ethanol stocks were 853 million gallons, down 4 percent from last year. Production margins remain incredible profitable, with cash ethanol across U.S. Midwest perched above 3.20 dollars per gallon.

Related Topics

Weather Company Price Argentina Brazil Chicago Board Of Trade January March October Stocks Market From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Discussing Contemporary I ..

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Discussing Contemporary Issues related to Youth’

12 minutes ago
 UAE announces 64 new COVID-19 cases, 83 recoveries ..

UAE announces 64 new COVID-19 cases, 83 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

14 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurates ..

14 minutes ago
 NCOC discusses oxygen production, distribution pro ..

NCOC discusses oxygen production, distribution process

1 minute ago
 Increase in imported goods values drives New Zeala ..

Increase in imported goods values drives New Zealand's trade deficit

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Acknowledges Kiev's Aggressive Rhetoric, A ..

Kremlin Acknowledges Kiev's Aggressive Rhetoric, Analyzes Zelenskyy's Statements

1 minute ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.