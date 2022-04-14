U.S. agricultural futures rise

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Wednesday, led by wheat

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Wednesday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for July delivery rose 5.5 cents, or 0.71 percent, to settle at 7.78 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat gained 8.75 cents, or 0.79 percent, to settle at 11.2125 dollars per bushel. May soybean climbed 5.75 cents, or 0.34 percent, to settle at 16.76 dollars per bushel.

Wheat added premium for arid Plains weather forecasts. CBOT will be closed on Friday for the Easter Holiday weekend and traders are adjusting risk accordingly. Chicago-based research company AgResource notes that it is Central U.S. weather and the Russia-Ukraine conflict that will hold sway over CBOT values next week.

Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on with Russian President Vladimir Putin commenting that any ceasefire/peace accord is nearly dead. Ukraine spring seeding is reported to be slow.