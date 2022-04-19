UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Rise

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM

U.S. agricultural futures rise

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Monday, led by corn

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Monday, led by corn.

The most active corn contract for July delivery soared 23.25 cents, or 2.97 percent, to settle at 8.07 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat rose 24.25 cents, or 2.2 percent, to settle at 11.2875 dollars per bushel. July soybean climbed 28 cents, or 1.68 percent, to settle at 16.9325 dollars per bushel.

Corn and wheat have been the upside leaders on weather changes that occurred over the long holiday weekend.

The dry forecast for Central Brazil and the U.S. Plains is of particular concern as the hard red winter (HRW) wheat crop enters the critical reproductive period. Weather in the next three weeks will be critical for the Plains wheat crop.

Meanwhile, the sinking of a Russian flagship ship ended peace talks and is causing retaliation from Russia. An end of the Russia-Ukraine conflict appears to be more distant. The length of the conflict will have a sizeable impact on CBOT price valuations going forward.

