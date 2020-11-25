UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Impose Countervailing Duties Against Russian Fertilizer Imports - Trade Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:38 PM

US to Impose Countervailing Duties Against Russian Fertilizer Imports - Trade Authority

The US Department of Commerce has made a preliminary decision that phosphate fertilizers exporters from Russia and Morocco received government assistance thus gaining an unfair advantage in US market, which will lead to imposition of countervailing duties on phosphate fertilizer imports from these countries, according to the department's International Trade Administration (ITA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The US Department of Commerce has made a preliminary decision that phosphate fertilizers exporters from Russia and Morocco received government assistance thus gaining an unfair advantage in US market, which will lead to imposition of countervailing duties on phosphate fertilizer imports from these countries, according to the department's International Trade Administration (ITA).

In June, US phosphate and potash manufacturer Mosaic petitioned the US government to impose tariffs on fertilizer imports from the two countries, citing subsidies those countries' producers allegedly receive from their governments.

"Commerce preliminarily determined that exporters received countervailable subsidies rates of 23.46 percent, and 20.94 percent to 72.50 percent, respectively. As a result of today's decisions, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect cash deposits from importers of phosphate fertilizers from Morocco and Russia based on these preliminary rates," the ITA said in a statement.

According to Mosaic, the 20.94 percent and 72.5 percent rates are for Russian PhosAgro and Swiss-based EuroChem companies.

"Mosaic believes in vigorous competition and free and fair trade, and that these foreign government subsidies must be addressed in order to level the playing field in the U.S. market. Today's ruling moves a step closer to fair trade and an assurance for U.S. farmers that they will be able to rely on U.S. fertilizer for decades to come," Mosaic President and CEO Joc O'Rourke said in a statement.

According to the WTO requirements, to impose countervailing measures, a country must first determine the existence of subsidized imports, economic damage to a domestic industry, as well as a causal link between the two.

Related Topics

Russia Ita Lead Morocco June Border Market Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan rupee gains Rs 0.81value against US dolla ..

1 minute ago

PCB Dynamites v PCB Challengers washed out

10 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council present football stars Silves ..

14 minutes ago

Zarnish Khan’s dance video goes viral on social ..

16 minutes ago

Beijing Opposes India's Decision to Ban More Chine ..

4 minutes ago

Italy Supports UN Efforts to Help Syria's Constitu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.