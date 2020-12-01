Uzbekistan produced 3.8 mln tons of cotton in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Uzbekistan, one of the world's largest cotton producers, harvested 3.8 million tons of cotton this year, up 9 percent compared with last year, the country's ministry of agriculture said Tuesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan, one of the world's largest cotton producers, harvested 3.8 million tons of cotton this year, up 9 percent compared with last year, the country's ministry of agriculture said Tuesday.

Uzbekistan has allocated 1.

3 million hectares of land under the cotton, the Central Asian nation's main agricultural product, the ministry said.

The Uzbek government said it would stop exporting raw cotton, and turn to increase reprocessing domestically in order to export value-added products.

According to the Uzbek government's strategy, the country should be able to reprocess all produced cotton domestically and increase the exports of textile products to 7 billion Dollars per year by 2025.