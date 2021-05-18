UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Against Gal Ghotu Underway In Muzaffargarh District

Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:26 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Cattle vaccination specially against Haemorrhagic septicaemia locally known as "Gal Ghotu" and other diseases is successfully underway in the district.

Additional Director Livestock DG Khan Division, Dr Muhammad Tariq stated this in a statement on Tuesday.

He informed that the cattle were being vaccinated free of charge adding that subsidized poultry unit were also being provided to farmers for enchanting poultry production.

Mr Tariq said that cheques of over Rs 10 million have been disbursed among farmers for calf fattening and save project.

Saplings are being planted in civil veterinary hospital under clean and Green Pakistan campaign, he concluded.



