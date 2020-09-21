UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Camp Held For Cattle

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:22 PM

Vaccination camp held for cattle

The district livestock department on Monday held a camp to vaccinate cattle of Utarzai and adjoining areas against deadly diseases

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The district livestock department on Monday held a camp to vaccinate cattle of Utarzai and adjoining areas against deadly diseases.

During the camp which was supervised by Dr Shahsawar Khan, large animals were vaccinated against Black Quarter Disease, said a press release.

As many as 327 small and 382 large animals were vaccinated by trained veterinary doctors.

Recent Stories

KP Govt to address issues of mine collapse inciden ..

4 minutes ago

North China port city sees 19 mln cross border e-c ..

4 minutes ago

Uzbekistan Interested in Joint Trials of COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

ICC launches merchandise licensing partner tender ..

10 minutes ago

German leasing firm Grenke launches audit after fr ..

10 minutes ago

OneWeb Cuts by 2 Number of Planned Soyuz Launches ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.