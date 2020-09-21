Vaccination camp held for cattle

The district livestock department on Monday held a camp to vaccinate cattle of Utarzai and adjoining areas against deadly diseases

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The district livestock department on Monday held a camp to vaccinate cattle of Utarzai and adjoining areas against deadly diseases.

During the camp which was supervised by Dr Shahsawar Khan, large animals were vaccinated against Black Quarter Disease, said a press release.

As many as 327 small and 382 large animals were vaccinated by trained veterinary doctors.