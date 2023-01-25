Vaccination launched to curb lumpy skin disease in cattle

The Livestock Department has started vaccination of cattle in Faisalabad division against lumpy skin disease

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Livestock Department has started vaccination of cattle in Faisalabad division against lumpy skin disease.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Qaisar Khaliq said here on Wednesday that the vaccination drive was started from Cattle Colony Chak No 225-RB Malkhanwala Satiana Road and field staff of Livestock Department would remain active across the division for complete inoculation of animals.

He said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were also introduced for the field staff and veterinary assistants, and they would be asked to upload their daily performance on the social media group of the department so that desired results of the vaccination campaign could be achieved within stipulated time period.

Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan would monitor the vaccination drive whereas deputy directors would conduct surprise visit in the field to evaluable performance of the field staff and veterinary assistants, he added.