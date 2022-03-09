UrduPoint.com

Vaccination, Spray Campaign Continues To Prevent Spread Of Lumpy Skin Disease

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 04:49 PM

Vaccination, spray campaign continues to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease

Sindh Livestock Department is conducting a district-wide vaccination campaign and insecticide spray in view of lumpy skin diseases in cattle

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Livestock Department is conducting a district-wide vaccination campaign and insecticide spray in view of lumpy skin diseases in cattle.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Livestock Department staff and officers vaccinated the cattle and conducted spray in Old and New Cattle Colony, Kohisar Latifabad and Karan Khan Shoro Taluka Qasimabad.

Pamphlets based on the guidelines for awareness and guidance of cattle owners were also distributed on the occasion.

The Livestock Department officers also advised the cattle owners to take special care of hygiene to protect their animals from the epidemic and to spray in the cattle sheds for eradication of the insects.

They urged the cattle owners to wash their hands thoroughly before milking and ensure use of mosquito nets for healthy animals.

In order to protect the cattle from this epidemic, the precautionary measures mentioned in the literature provided by the Livestock Department should be followed in letter and spirit, they said.

A control room with telephone number 0229210261, has been set up in the office of the Deputy Director, Livestock Department for any assistance to the cattle owners in this regard which will remain operational round the clock.

