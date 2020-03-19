Vegetable crop with polluted water ploughed

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Farooq during an operation ploughed tractor in standing vegetable crops cultivated with polluted water over 153 kanal land in three villages

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Farooq during an operation ploughed tractor in standing vegetable crops cultivated with polluted water over 153 kanal land in three villages.

The AC along with his team ploughed tractor over 36 kanal land in Chak No 241-RB, 103 kanal in Chak No 66-JB and 13 kanal in Chak No 221-RB.

The spinach and Fenugreek (methi) were cultivated in the land and the crops were watering from drains.