Vegetables cultivated with sewerage discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Punjab food Authority, during a crackdown, discarded vegetables cultivated over 40-kanal lands with sewerage water, near here Thursday.

According to Additional Director Tariq Mahmood Gill, spinach and cabbage was grown on the land.

He said that vegetables grown with polluted/dirty waters cause different diseases.

He said that cultivation of vegetables with sewerage waters is banned hence farmers should shun this practice.