Vegetables Cultivated With Sewerage Discarded
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:31 PM
The Punjab Food Authority, during a crackdown, discarded vegetables cultivated over 40-kanal lands with sewerage water, near here Thursday
According to Additional Director Tariq Mahmood Gill, spinach and cabbage was grown on the land.
He said that vegetables grown with polluted/dirty waters cause different diseases.
He said that cultivation of vegetables with sewerage waters is banned hence farmers should shun this practice.
