Open Menu

Vegetables Cultivated With Sewerage Discarded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Vegetables cultivated with sewerage discarded

The Punjab Food Authority, during a crackdown, discarded vegetables cultivated over 40-kanal lands with sewerage water, near here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Punjab food Authority, during a crackdown, discarded vegetables cultivated over 40-kanal lands with sewerage water, near here Thursday.

According to Additional Director Tariq Mahmood Gill, spinach and cabbage was grown on the land.

He said that vegetables grown with polluted/dirty waters cause different diseases.

He said that cultivation of vegetables with sewerage waters is banned hence farmers should shun this practice.

Related Topics

Punjab Water

Recent Stories

15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

57 seconds ago
 Life-term awarded in murder case

Life-term awarded in murder case

58 seconds ago
 Funeral prayer of constable Safdar Hussain Shah of ..

Funeral prayer of constable Safdar Hussain Shah offered at Police Lines HQ

1 minute ago
 Thousands left queuing to vote in Namibia after sc ..

Thousands left queuing to vote in Namibia after scheduled polls close

1 minute ago
 The Punjab University and Brunel University of Lon ..

The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU

11 minutes ago
 NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at ..

NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore

11 minutes ago
ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

9 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

9 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of ..

Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Fri ..

9 minutes ago
 South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis poi ..

South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis points

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

9 minutes ago
 PSX makes history as index crosses 100,000 milesto ..

PSX makes history as index crosses 100,000 milestone

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture