Vegetables Irrigation Must Be Done Carefully

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 10:42 PM

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the vegetable growers to reduce irrigation gap besides ensuring watering in less quantity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the vegetable growers to reduce irrigation gap besides ensuring watering in less quantity.

A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that small and delicate vegetables should be covered with plastic sheet at night to keep them safe from cold weather.

He said that potato growers should keep an eye on the crop and in case of any disease or insect attack farmers must use pesticides recommended by the Punjab Agriculture (Extension) wing. He further said that farmers should carefully pluck the virus affected plants and bury them in land. Spokesman said that growers must feel free in seeking guidance from the Agriculture department to obtain good yield of vegetables.

