Vegetables Irrigation Must Be Done Carefully
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 10:42 PM
The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the vegetable growers to reduce irrigation gap besides ensuring watering in less quantity
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the vegetable growers to reduce irrigation gap besides ensuring watering in less quantity.
A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that small and delicate vegetables should be covered with plastic sheet at night to keep them safe from cold weather.
He said that potato growers should keep an eye on the crop and in case of any disease or insect attack farmers must use pesticides recommended by the Punjab Agriculture (Extension) wing. He further said that farmers should carefully pluck the virus affected plants and bury them in land. Spokesman said that growers must feel free in seeking guidance from the Agriculture department to obtain good yield of vegetables.
Recent Stories
Vegetables irrigation must be done carefully
Sehar Kamran submits resolution reaffirming Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' Ri ..
FIA arrests human trafficker
Commissioner directs to focus on high-risk UCs during anti-polio drive
Vice Chairman of BBoIT visits PPPA
Commissioner emphasizes for timely completion of development projects
SPSC announces results for Secondary School Teacher BPS-16 Mirpurkhas Region
Anti-Polio vaccination drive launched in Hyderabad
Woman accused denies escape, secures bail in court
Sukkur police launch massive crackdown on criminals
Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad
RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road
More Stories From Agriculture
-
Vegetables irrigation must be done carefully40 seconds ago
-
Spring corn must be sown by February-end43 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 20254 days ago
-
Citrus Festival 2025: A tribute to Taxila’s agricultural heritage, ecotourism4 days ago
-
18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thread are exempted from ..17 days ago
-
Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides22 days ago
-
'Necessary to remove weeds from wheat crop'27 days ago
-
Pakistan set to launch agricultural census from January 11 month ago
-
Researchers propose organic zones, five-colored agriculture to tackle malnutrition1 month ago
-
Kissan Ittehad Chairman demands to increase rates of crop1 month ago
-
DCs directed to ensure payments to sugarcane farmers within 10 days2 months ago
-
Vegetables cultivated with sewerage discarded2 months ago