Vice Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences plants sapling under Plant for Pakistan scheme

Vice Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, along with other staff members, planted a sapling in the epartment of Microbioloty here on Friday under the Prime Minister's Plant for Pakistan programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):Vice Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, along with other staff members, planted a sapling in the epartment of Microbioloty here on Friday under the Prime Minister's Plant for Pakistan programme.

Pro VC Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, deans, directors and chairpersons of different departments were also present.

During the week, a large number of different species of saplings were planted at all campuses of the UVAS, including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus for promotion of greenery under the national plantation campaign.