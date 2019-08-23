UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor Of The University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Plants Sapling Under Plant For Pakistan Scheme

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:40 PM

Vice Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences plants sapling under Plant for Pakistan scheme

Vice Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, along with other staff members, planted a sapling in the epartment of Microbioloty here on Friday under the Prime Minister's Plant for Pakistan programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):Vice Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, along with other staff members, planted a sapling in the epartment of Microbioloty here on Friday under the Prime Minister's Plant for Pakistan programme.

Pro VC Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, deans, directors and chairpersons of different departments were also present.

During the week, a large number of different species of saplings were planted at all campuses of the UVAS, including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus for promotion of greenery under the national plantation campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Jhang Narowal Pattoki University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences All

Recent Stories

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

26 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

21 minutes ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

21 minutes ago

French Prosecutors Open Preliminary Investigation ..

21 minutes ago

Indian Occupied Kashmir 'about to blow': NYT says ..

21 minutes ago

Modi says UAE can be India’s ‘valuable partner ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.