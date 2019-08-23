- Home
Vice Chancellor Of The University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Plants Sapling Under Plant For Pakistan Scheme
Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:40 PM
Vice Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, along with other staff members, planted a sapling in the epartment of Microbioloty here on Friday under the Prime Minister's Plant for Pakistan programme
Pro VC Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, deans, directors and chairpersons of different departments were also present.
During the week, a large number of different species of saplings were planted at all campuses of the UVAS, including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus for promotion of greenery under the national plantation campaign.