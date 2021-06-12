Water inflow in major rivers jumps further jumps to 428,400 cusecs

(@FahadShabbir)

Water inflow in all major rivers further has jumped to 428,000 cusecs against out flow of 294,600 cusecs due to shooting up mercury level in the northern areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers further has jumped to 428,000 cusecs against out flow of 294,600 cusecs due to shooting up mercury level in the northern areas.

According to Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday, water inflow in Indus at Tarbela dam has increased to 197,200 cusecs against outflow of 130,000 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam has also reached to 1449.60 feet, which was 65.60 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in Mangla dam at Mangla dam also witnessed increased and was recorded as 81,600 cusecs against outflow of 15,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1132.65 feet, which was 94.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

Similarly inflow in river Kabul at Nowshera has surged to 80,400 cusecs and in Chenab River at Marala was recorded as 40,500 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 187,800, 126,000 and 31,200 cusecs respectively.