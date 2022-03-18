UrduPoint.com

Water Level Of Tarbaila Dam Remains On 1392

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2022 | 05:26 PM

For the last three weeks, the water level of Tarbaila Dam remained at 1392 feet which is 11 feet above dead level. 10 power generation units of Tarbaila dam have been shut down due to the low water level in the lake and power production capacity has also reached its lowest

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level of the Tarbaila dam remained 11 feet above the dead level which is 1392 feet on the 23rd consecutive day, only seven power generation units were producing 349 megawatts of electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

The Tarbela dam officials disclosed that owing to decreased water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbaila power production reduced from 3478 megawatts to only 349 megawatts.

Water inflow in the dam was 22800 cusecs and outflow 22000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water we have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River. A huge cut in water supply for the Kharif crop affects the crops in Punjab and Sind provinces.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

