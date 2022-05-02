UrduPoint.com

Water Shortage Severely Affects Agricultural Production In Sindh: Irrigation Minister

May 02, 2022

Water shortage severely affects agricultural production in Sindh: Irrigation Minister

Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Monday said that Sindh was facing 42% water shortage this year which would affect agricultural production

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Monday said that Sindh was facing 42% water shortage this year which would affect agricultural production.

Jam Khan Shoro said in a statement that IRSA was depriving Sindh of its share of water by giving justification of water shortage in the system.

He said that in the year 2021, Sindh province was provided 22% less water under the 1991 water accord.

He said that due to severe shortage of water, standing crops on thousands of acres of land were being damaged.

Jam Khan Shoro has also expressed concern over shortage of drinking water in Karachi and other cities of Sindh due to acute shortage of water.

He demanded from IRSA and the Federal government that Sindh should be given due share of water as per the 1991 water accord so that the water crisis could be overcome.

