Water Situation Will Improve By June 30, Says Syed Khursheed Shah

The Minister for Water Resources says they have to be united in this tough situation as the country had faced the similar water crisis in 1951 too.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2022) Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that the water situation in the country would improve by June 30.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said Sindh was facing acute shortage of water and it was hoped that the situation would improve by June 30.

He expressed these words while addressing at the floor of the National Assembly on Thursday.

The Minister said the water shortage would be shared with the provinces accordingly.

He said they had to be united in this tough situation as the country faced the water crisis in 1951 too. He went on to say that the provinces would get their due share of water as per the accord of 1991.

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concern over water crisis in Sindh.

Talking to the reporters, Sherry said, “the 60pc shortage of water in River Indus is very dangerous,”.

She stated that the population of the province, agriculture and livestock are at risk due to the 52pc to 62pc shortage in Sindh’s barrages and canals.

She stated, “Many cities of the province are not receiving water due to a shortage in the Indus,”.

The Minister also said right now, Kotri barrage downstream should have an adequate 15,000 cusecs of water, but instead less than 2,000 cusecs were being released. Farmers were dangerously at a risk of losing their cotton, rice and other crops in Sindh owing to this severe shortage.

“Water scarcity in Sindh and south Punjab is worrisome in this warm weather,” she added.