Webinar on meat export to Vietnam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Commerce, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and the Commercial Section, Embassy of Pakistan, Vietnam in collaboration with All Pakistan Meat Exporters and Processors Association held a Webinar on Monday on "Meat Exports to Vietnam, its Compliance Requirements and Pakistan's Registration in Vietnam as an Animal and Animal Products Exporter".

The webinar participants underscored the importance for getting Pakistan's market access in new and potential markets like Vietnam. Through presentations in the speakers highlighted the market potential in Vietnam and compliance regime in Vietnam for the animal origin products category.

After a detailed knowledge sharing session and Q&A Session, the participating organizations agreed on an action matrix to get Pakistan registered as exporter of animal origin products to Vietnam.

APMEPA was hopeful that upon completion of the registration process, Pakistan will be in a position to start its meat and animal origin products exports to Vietnam keeping in view the rising demand in Vietnam.

APP /ah