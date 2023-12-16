Weeds cause 42pc decrease in wheat production

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Farmers should make proper arrangements for elimination of weeds on priority basis as they badly affect the yield and cause reduction in wheat production up to 42 per cent.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department Mubeen Ahmad, weeds not only reduce the quantity of crop production but also play a major role for damaging quality of the grains.

He said that after comprehensive survey, the agricultural experts observed that the weeds cause up to 42 per cent production loss in wheat crop. The weeds not only absorb nutrients of the crop plants but these are also providing most suitable environment and place to the pests which are injurious to the crop production. Therefore, the farmers should take immediate steps to remove the weeds from the crops for getting maximum production, he advised.