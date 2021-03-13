UrduPoint.com
Week Long Free Poultry Training Program To Start From March 15

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 03:36 PM

Week long free poultry training program to start from March 15

A week-long free poultry training program, offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi would start from March 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :A week-long free poultry training program, offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi would start from March 15.

A PRI research officer said the training program would start from March 15 and continue till March 19 from 9.

00 am to 1pm.

Interested persons could get the prospectus from the office of PRI, he said.

The applications could be submitted in the office of Director PRI till March 15, morning, he said.

More Stories From Agriculture

