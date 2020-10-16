Week long poultry training program from October 19

Poultry Research Institute (PRI), offered week-long free poultry training programme from October 19 at Shamsabad Rawalpindi

According to an official, the course would continue till October 25 and applications may be submitted in the office till October 19.

Interested men and women can apply for the course and prospectus may obtained from the office of PRI.