UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weichai Takes 60 Pct Stake In Agricultural Equipment Maker

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:07 PM

Weichai takes 60 pct stake in agricultural equipment maker

Weichai Holding Group Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese power-train manufacturer, has acquired a controlling stake in Lovol, one of the country's major agricultural equipment makers

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Weichai Holding Group Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese power-train manufacturer, has acquired a controlling stake in Lovol, one of the country's major agricultural equipment makers.

According to a strategic restructuring agreement, Weichai Group took a 60 percent stake in Lovol Heavy Industry CO., Ltd. while Tianjin Lovol holds 38.62 percent.

Weichai's businesses cover power-train, commercial vehicle, construction machinery, intelligent logistics and marine transportation equipment. The acquisition marks its official entry into agricultural machinery manufacturing.

Weichai Group and Lovol Heavy Industry will work together to roll out more high-end agricultural equipment to promote China's agricultural mechanization with more intelligent choices and help boost rural vitalization, said Tan Xuguang, chairman of Weichai Group, on Thursday.

Lovol Heavy Industry will focus on high-end agricultural equipment and achieve annual revenue of 50 billion Yuan (about 7.8 billion U.S. Dollars) by 2025, becoming a new growth driver of Weichai Group, Tan said. Lovol Heavy Industry generated revenue of 14 billion yuan in 2020 with a total sales of 80,000 units of agricultural machinery.

Related Topics

China Driver Vehicle Tianjin 2020 Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says killing of coal mine workers is ..

5 minutes ago

Glowing tributes paid to victims of Sopore massacr ..

24 seconds ago

US Congress certifies Biden win over Trump

26 seconds ago

Asian nations toughen virus fight as pandemic rage ..

28 seconds ago

Protests erupt in Senegal capital over virus curfe ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese police investigates over 6,800 criminal ca ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.