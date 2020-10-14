UrduPoint.com
'Wheat Being Supplied To Mills, Chakkis As Per Quota'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:29 PM

Deputy Director Food Department Sardar Saifullah Joya said wheat was being supplied to registered flour mills and Atta Chakkis according their quota on daily basis in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Director food Department Sardar Saifullah Joya said wheat was being supplied to registered flour mills and Atta Chakkis according their quota on daily basis in the division.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said that 1,770 metric tons wheat quota had been fixed for registered flour mills and Atta Chakkis in the division where 88 flour mills were working, including 44 mills in Faisalabad, 23 in Jhang, 19 in Toba Tek Singh and 2 mills in district Chiniot.

� He said that 1,068 tons wheat was being supplied to the mills in Faisalabad, 307 tons in Jhang, 181 tons in Toba Tek Singh and 154 tons in district Chiniot.

Similarly, 60 tons wheat is also being supplied to 203 registered Chakkis in the district on daily basis. �He said that special teams had been activated to monitor supply of flour in the market.

More Stories From Agriculture

