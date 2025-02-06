Wheat Contest: Applications Invited From Farmers Till Feb 17
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 09:15 PM
The Agriculture department, Punjab, has invited applications from farmers till February 17 to join wheat production competition and win prizes worth lakhs of rupees including tractors
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Agriculture department, Punjab, has invited applications from farmers till February 17 to join wheat production competition and win prizes worth lakhs of rupees including tractors.
The initial proceedings for wheat contest began on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif across the province to promote healthy competition among wheat farmers, says an official release.
At the provincial level, the first prize will be an 85-horsepower tractor, the second prize a 75-horsepower tractor, and the third prize a 60-horsepower tractor. At the district level, the first prize winner will receive a cash award of PKR 1 million, the second prize winner will get PKR 800,000, and the third prize winner will receive PKR 500,000.
Eligibility criteria for participation include male and female landowners with cultivable land of 5 acres or more, joint account holders, and farmers with documents verified by the Tehsil Committee.
Tenant farmers and contractors who have cultivated wheat on 5 acres of irrigated land or 2 acres of rain-fed land using approved certified seeds can also apply.
Farmers can submit their applications to the offices of the Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) during office hours till February 17, 2025. Application forms can be obtained from the offices of the Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) or Agriculture Officer (Extension). Additionally, forms can be downloaded from the Agriculture Department, Punjab's website at www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Terms and conditions are mentioned on the application form.
For further information, farmers can contact the Agriculture Helpline at 0800-17000, Monday to Saturday, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
Recent Stories
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..
Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV
Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 17
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga
Global stocks climb as trade fears ease
Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US customs rules
More Stories From Agriculture
-
Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 174 minutes ago
-
Vegetables irrigation must be done carefully6 days ago
-
Spring corn must be sown by February-end6 days ago
-
KP Assembly approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 202510 days ago
-
Citrus Festival 2025: A tribute to Taxila’s agricultural heritage, ecotourism10 days ago
-
18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thread are exempted from ..23 days ago
-
Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides28 days ago
-
'Necessary to remove weeds from wheat crop'1 month ago
-
Pakistan set to launch agricultural census from January 11 month ago
-
Researchers propose organic zones, five-colored agriculture to tackle malnutrition1 month ago
-
Kissan Ittehad Chairman demands to increase rates of crop1 month ago
-
DCs directed to ensure payments to sugarcane farmers within 10 days2 months ago