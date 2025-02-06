Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 17

The Agriculture department, Punjab, has invited applications from farmers till February 17 to join wheat production competition and win prizes worth lakhs of rupees including tractors

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Agriculture department, Punjab, has invited applications from farmers till February 17 to join wheat production competition and win prizes worth lakhs of rupees including tractors.

The initial proceedings for wheat contest began on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif across the province to promote healthy competition among wheat farmers, says an official release.

At the provincial level, the first prize will be an 85-horsepower tractor, the second prize a 75-horsepower tractor, and the third prize a 60-horsepower tractor. At the district level, the first prize winner will receive a cash award of PKR 1 million, the second prize winner will get PKR 800,000, and the third prize winner will receive PKR 500,000.

Eligibility criteria for participation include male and female landowners with cultivable land of 5 acres or more, joint account holders, and farmers with documents verified by the Tehsil Committee.

Tenant farmers and contractors who have cultivated wheat on 5 acres of irrigated land or 2 acres of rain-fed land using approved certified seeds can also apply.

Farmers can submit their applications to the offices of the Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) during office hours till February 17, 2025. Application forms can be obtained from the offices of the Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) or Agriculture Officer (Extension). Additionally, forms can be downloaded from the Agriculture Department, Punjab's website at www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Terms and conditions are mentioned on the application form.

For further information, farmers can contact the Agriculture Helpline at 0800-17000, Monday to Saturday, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.