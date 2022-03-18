UrduPoint.com

Wheat Crisis, Roti Prices Should Be Controlled: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 06:03 PM

Wheat crisis, roti prices should be controlled: Mian Zahid Hussain

Maize export be banned, poultry sector should be barred from buying wheat

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said due to unavailability of urea, reduction in farmer's profit and mismanagement, wheat production is likely to decline sharply.

Import of wheat should not be deliberately delayed like in the past as it will pave way for a serious crisis, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that wheat imports from Ukraine may not be possible this year due to the war.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the export of maize should be banned immediately to reduce its price in the market.

The price of flour and bread is already very high and it should not be allowed to become more expensive, he said, adding that taking advantage of the shortage of wheat profiteers will try to increase the prices of rice and maize which need to be stopped.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that almost half of rice production is exported from Pakistan.

Some reduction in rice exports will reduce its price which will benefit the masses and the intensity of the wheat crisis will be tackled to some extent as it is also a staple.

He noted that the rupee has been depreciating continuously for many years which is a reflection of the state of the economy while it has put an indescribable burden on the people and the business community.

This should be stopped or else the local currency will become tissue paper and new records of inflation will be set in the country.

The record depreciation of the rupee has led to an unbearable increase in the volume of loans. Such a drastic depreciation of the rupee had happened only once in the past when the country was divided.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that along with the economic situation, political chaos is also causing the rupee to depreciate while important economic decisions are not being made in time which is sending a negative message to investors.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shortage Exports Business Ukraine Alliance Price Turkish Lira May Market All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi appeals party dissident to re ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi appeals party dissident to review their decision

13 minutes ago
 Govt decides to file reference in SC for interpret ..

Govt decides to file reference in SC for interpretation of Artcile 63-A

27 minutes ago
 UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof ..

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and Prof Dr ..

29 minutes ago
 3 persons injured by dog biting

3 persons injured by dog biting

27 minutes ago
 Asghar Mall College holds first-ever women athleti ..

Asghar Mall College holds first-ever women athletics games

27 minutes ago
 ANF recovers hashish from passenger at BKIA

ANF recovers hashish from passenger at BKIA

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>