Wheat cultivated on 1.8 million acres across division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021) Director Agriculture Faiz Mohammad Kundi said that wheat has been cultivated on an area of 1.8 million acres across the division this year.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said that sugar cane had been cultivated on 2 55,000 acres of land while pulses were cultivated on an area of 1.494 million acres across the division this year.

Director Agriculture said that fine of Rs 1.12 million was imposed during the action against counterfeit pesticides adding that seven thousand samples of water and thirty thousand samples of soil had been collected while thirteen thousand farmers were registered across the division.

Faiz Kundi said that the closed canals had been reopened after cleanliness drive.

An awareness campaign was going on to increase the yields of crops to attract farmers to the modern farming techniques, he added.