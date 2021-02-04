UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat Cultivated On 1.8 Million Acres Across Division

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:34 PM

Wheat cultivated on 1.8 million acres across division

Director Agriculture Faiz Mohammad Kundi said that wheat has been cultivated on an area of 1.8 million acres across the division this year

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021) Director Agriculture Faiz Mohammad Kundi said that wheat has been cultivated on an area of 1.8 million acres across the division this year.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said that sugar cane had been cultivated on 2 55,000 acres of land while pulses were cultivated on an area of 1.494 million acres across the division this year.

Director Agriculture said that fine of Rs 1.12 million was imposed during the action against counterfeit pesticides adding that seven thousand samples of water and thirty thousand samples of soil had been collected while thirteen thousand farmers were registered across the division.

Faiz Kundi said that the closed canals had been reopened after cleanliness drive.

An awareness campaign was going on to increase the yields of crops to attract farmers to the modern farming techniques, he added.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Fine Wheat Million

Recent Stories

This New Year, OPPO Service Day is with you

4 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Russia Has No 'Repressions,' Only Rea ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan's Ayesha gets 105 position in ICC T20I wo ..

1 minute ago

11,729 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $57.72 a barrel ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.