Wheat cultivation should be started from November 01

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : The agriculture scientists have advised the wheat growers to start its cultivation immediately with the advent of November for getting better production.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said here on Wednesday that in arid areas, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties like Chakwal-50, NARC-2009, PARC-2009, Dharabi-2011 and Pakistan-2013.

However, in irrigated areas, the wheat varieties like Sehar-2006, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Johar-2016, Anaj-2017, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011 should be cultivated from November 01.

The approved varieties are not only disease resistant but also have the capacity of giving maximum production, he added.

He said that the farmers should use one and half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce.

He said that the farmers should use seed graders before cultivating wheat so that healthy and quality seed could be sown as quality seed plays pivotal role in getting bumper yield.

November is most suitable for wheat cultivation as production of wheat and quality of grain will decrease gradually if the cultivation will be late after November, he added.