UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat Cultivation Should Be Started From November 01

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 03:50 PM

Wheat cultivation should be started from November 01

The agriculture scientists have advised the wheat growers to start its cultivation immediately with the advent of November for getting better production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : The agriculture scientists have advised the wheat growers to start its cultivation immediately with the advent of November for getting better production.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said here on Wednesday that in arid areas, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties like Chakwal-50, NARC-2009, PARC-2009, Dharabi-2011 and Pakistan-2013.

However, in irrigated areas, the wheat varieties like Sehar-2006, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Johar-2016, Anaj-2017, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011 should be cultivated from November 01.

The approved varieties are not only disease resistant but also have the capacity of giving maximum production, he added.

He said that the farmers should use one and half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce.

He said that the farmers should use seed graders before cultivating wheat so that healthy and quality seed could be sown as quality seed plays pivotal role in getting bumper yield.

November is most suitable for wheat cultivation as production of wheat and quality of grain will decrease gradually if the cultivation will be late after November, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture November From Wheat

Recent Stories

Region’s biggest health & fitness summit returns ..

17 minutes ago

Countries dependent on loans cannot remain indepen ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan makes it 3-0 against Bangladesh

1 hour ago

Cricket South Africa suspends three top officials

6 minutes ago

Rs. 620.3 mln approved for road projects

6 minutes ago

Furious Bolsonaro denies links to Brazil politicia ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.