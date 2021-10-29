Wheat cultivation should start from Nov 1

The agriculture scientists have advised wheat farmers to start its cultivation from Nov 1 for getting a better crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The agriculture scientists have advised wheat farmers to start its cultivation from Nov 1 for getting a better crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department told APP on Friday that in arid areas, farmers should cultivate approved varieties like Chakwal-50, NARC-2009, PARC-2009, Dharabi-2011 and Pakistan-2013.

However, in irrigated areas, the wheat varieties like Sehar-2006, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Johar-2016, Anaj-2017, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011 should be cultivated.

The approved varieties are not only disease resistant but also have the capacity of giving maximum production, he added.

He said that the farmers should use one-and-a-half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering, 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash should also be applied for getting good produce.